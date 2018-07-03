Trouble for MCP: Fewer people registering in stronghold

It might spell trouble for the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) which is expected to give the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) a chase for its money in the 2019 polls.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has expressed worry over low voter registration numbers in the ongoing registration exercise that has started in some districts in the Central region.

Speaking to the local press, MEC Chair Justice Jane Ansah said that with only a week to go, the turnout has been lower than they had expected in some of the centres.

Ansah said that less than a thousand people have turned up for registering in some stations, a situation which was worrisome.

Ansah made an appeal to people to register so that they could have an opportunity to choose leaders of their choice.

The situation might end up as a blow to the opposition MCP as the central region is considered its stronghold.