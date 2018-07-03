Nankhumwa, Uladi elected DPP vice presidents

Minister of Local Government Kondwani Nankhumwa has been elected Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the South after seeing off fellow cabinet ministers Henry Mussa and Joseph Mwanamvekha.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Salima South Uladi Mussa also triumphed as he was elected DPP vice president for the central region.

The vice president for the south position contest pitted three cabinet ministers and DPP heavyweights against each other.

But it was Mulanje Central MP Nankhumwa who lived up to his favourite tag as he amassed 772 votes over Mwanamvekha’s 407 and Mussa’s 401.

He replaces former cabinet minister George Chaponda who chose not to seek reelection and support Nankhumwa’s candidature because they come from the same district.

On the vice president (centre) position, it was a landslide victory for Uladi who joined the DPP a few months ago.

He got 964 votes while Dean Jossiah amassed 298, Zeliah Chakale got 149, Hetherwick Ntaba managed 94 and Minister of Justice Samuel Tembenu got 91 votes.

Earlier on Monday, President Peter Mutharika was declared DPP President as no one challenged him for the position. Minister of Finance Goodall Gondwe and Minister of Education were also elected unopposed on positions of Vice President for the North and Vice President for the East respectively.