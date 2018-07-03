FAM, Airtel condemn Sunday’s violence at Bingu National Stadium

…as Nyamilandu calls referee’s decision ‘controversial’

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and Airtel Malawi Limited have condemned the senseless violence that occurred after the Airtel Top 8 final match between Blue Eagles and Nyasa Big Bullets at Bingu National Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Spectators stormed the field after Bullets lost following a decision by the referee Misheck Juwa to award Eagles a last minute penalty.

Bullets fans assaulted Juwa before running battles with Malawi Police who used force to rescue the referee from the angry mob.

Speaking to the media, FAM President Walter Nyamilandu called the referee’s decision ‘controversial’ but was quick to condemn the violence.

“We are saddened by the violence. The tournament was good before the controversial decision from the referee. However, hooliganism is unacceptable in football. Events like this damage the brand of the sport, create a negative perspective and defeat the purposes of going to the football matches for entertainment.

“For far too long, perpetrators of violence at football matches have not been held accountable for their actions, and this needs to stop. The hooligans that caused chaos and disorder on Sunday must face the full might of the law,” said Nyamilandu.

On his part, Airtel Malawi’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Charles Kamoto said his company was gutted to see violence spoiling the final day of the competition.

Eagles were given K15 million for winning the competition.