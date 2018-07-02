Devotion: Bring the Perfect

1 Corinthians 13:10 “But when that which is perfect has come, then that which is in part will be done away.”

Its a spiritual principle that when the perfect has come, the imperfect goes away. The Word of God is perfect.Psalm 12:6 “The words of the LORD are pure, like silver refined in an earthen furnace, purified seven times over.”

Worries, troubles, challenges and other things are imperfections. So if you want them to go, bring the perfect and the imperfect will pack and go.

When you spend much time meditating on the Word, you will live a victorious life of perfection because the imperfect will check out of your life.

Don’t spend much time meditating on worries and other imperfections. That will worsen the situation. Instead learn to spend quality time in the perfect.

Mat 24:35 “Heaven and earth shall pass away, but my words shall not pass away.” The perfect word is programmed to remain and all others should go. So concentrate on the perfect word and you will witness permanent victory because the temporary issues will check out of your life in no time at all.

Confession

The word of God is my perfect solution. As I meditate on the Word, all the imperfect will go out of my life. I am a victor now and always. In Jesus name. Amen

Prayer points

-Thanking God for th great services in all our networks in Malawi, Mozambique and RSA.

-Miracle and Impartation service that is on 24 June 18

-Effective soul winning and soul retention among the saints

-Prosperity of the brethren