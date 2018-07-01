Malawi should embrace regional integration – Fabiano

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Emmanuel Fabiano has said Malawi should embrace regional integration which can help transform the country.

Speaking after the opening ceremony for the 33rd Ordinary Session of the African Union’s Executive Council on Thursday in Mauritania, Fabiano said regional integration provides opportunities to people and improves their economic standing.

“Regional Integration implies the removal of barriers to trade and movement of people within the African Region, thus benefiting the economy and increasing the well-being of Malawian citizens and the rest of the member states”, said Fabiano.

The minister also noted that trade between countries creates jobs and improves standards of living.

The African Union Executive Council session was opened by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat.

It was held in preparation for the Assembly of Heads of State and Government meeting on 1st to 2nd July, 2018.

In his remarks, Mahamat emphasized that African countries should make it easy for Africans to travel in their continent by removing visa restrictions and have a Visa free Africa.

The chairperson also commented on the theme of the Summit, which is “Combating Corruption, a Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation” saying 60 percent of all public contracts in Africa are affected by corruption and that this scourge need to be dealt with decisively Africa were to develop.

He added that, in order to make the operationalization towards the Africa Continental Free Trade (AfCFTA), successful, it is important to ensure that there is less transboundary corruption within Africa.