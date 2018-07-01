Airtel Top 8 Cup preview: Final call duration awaits Bullets, Blue Eagles

The first domestic trophy of the season is up for grabs on Sunday afternoon as Nyasa Big Bullets and Blue Eagles square off for Airtel Top 8 Cup honours at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

For under-pressure Bullets, the final gives them a chance to earn a much-needed confidence-boosting cup title to resurrect their Super League chances as they trail leaders Silver Strikers despite starting the season on a very high note, while for Eagles, a first trophy in six years is just 90 minutes away.

Eagles have had a mixed start to the season in all competitions, sitting 7th in the standings with 14 points from 9 games.

However, team manager Wilson Chidati is confident of repeating what his team did to Bullets in 1995 during a Chibuku Cup final in which the Area 30 based Cops won 2-0.

“We are ready for them on Sunday. Its good that we arent the favorites heading into this match but we have never lost to Bullets in any cup final. In 1995, we beat them 2-0 to win the Chibuku Cup and we will continue from where we stopped.

“We have no injury concerns ahead of the encounter because we rested some key players who had knocks last week for them to recover in time so we are ready to conquer Bullets,” he said.

Under pressure to win a title, the cops’ trophy cabinet must surely be dusty and their well-documented cup drought sounds unbelievable for such a team.

On the other hand, Bullets are hot favorites to win the cup.

After prevailing in another Blantyre derby against Wanderers to reach the final, Bullets have put themselves in line for the K15 million prize.

Team news

Nyasa Big Bullets

Bullets might have an edge over Eagles as they have a secret weapon in the name of Chiukepo Msowoya who knows how to put the ball into the net.

Pilirani Zonda, Yamikani Fodya and Fischer Kondowe are expected to make a return to Bullets squad from injuries but the Blantyre giants will be without John Lanjesi and Emmanuel Zoya who are nursing injuries.

Blue Eagles

The high flying Eagles will welcome back Micium Mhone, John Soko, Gregory Nachipo and Maxwell Salambula who were rested during their 3-0 defeat to Wanderers in a league match last week.

John Malidadi Jnr, Vitumbiko Kumwenda and Salambula are expected to spearhead their attack.