Nomads add misery to Nchalo’s bad start

Nchalo United’s woes in the TNM Super League continue following a 2-0 defeat to Be Forward Wanderers on Saturday afternoon at Mangochi Stadium.

The debutants who are third from the bottom are finding it hard to do well in their maiden season in the top tier and if they will not pull up their socks they may face the chop.

Isaac Kaliati opened the scoring in the first half before Peter Wadabwa’s strike in second half to seal a victory for the defending champions who are now fifth on the standings.

Nomads head coach Bob Mpinganjira admitted in the post-match interview that despite the win the game was not easy.

“It was a difficult match but all in all we are happy that we have collected three points today. We had been struggling to get goals and we have been polishing up here and there, perhaps it wasn’t our time and now it’s time,” said Mpinganjira.

He added that he is expecting another tough match against Dwangwa tomorrow at Balaka Stadium.

On his part, caretaker coach for Nchalo MacDonald Yobe said his boys wasted a lot of chances which could have given them a victory if utilised. He then claimed that he is lacking experienced players.

“We made a silly mistake in the first half, we tried to press and find chances which we failed to make use of. I can say there is lack of experience so we will see when we return to our training base,” said Yobe.

In another match, Azam Tigers’ unbeaten streak at home continues following their 2-0 win over Mzuzu University (Mzuni) at Mulanje Park Stadium.

Goals from former Blue Eagles forward Victor Nyirenda and Tigers’ hot striker Luke Chima were enough to send them fourth on the log with 17 points, level with Wanderers only that the Kau Kau boys have a better goal difference.

The intellectuals now lie second from the bottom with eight points from 12 matches.