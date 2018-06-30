Devotion: Listen to the leading of the Spirit

Luke 4:1-2 “Then Jesus, being filled with the Holy Spirit, returned from the Jordan and was led by the Spirit into the wilderness, being tempted for forty days by the devil…”

Jesus was led by the Spirit into the wilderness. This isn’t a nice place. It is undesirable place. However the Spirit let Him as a way of preparing Him for the great Work of Ministry. He was tempted numerous times but because the Spirit of God was with Him, He never yielded to any temptations.

Sometimes the Spirit of God may lead you to some places that humanly speaking may not be desirable. It may be a place that was the last choice of your choices. It may be a job or work of ministry or some task to accomplish. That doesn’t mean its your destiny. Its likely that you are prepared for the great work ahead.

I remember some years ago before I started ministering, the Spirit led me to start the work of ministry in a remote village. It wasn’t as desirable as a town setting. I used to go there every week for about two years without any complaints. When I was coming out of that place, I knew I was ready for a great work. Whatever I am today including the Work that is already affecting nations is a result of the remote village experience.

Learn to appreciate the leading and teaching of the Spirit. See how Jesus came out from there.Luke 4:14-15 “Then Jesus returned in the power of the Spirit to Galilee, and news of Him went out through all the surrounding region. And He taught in their synagogues, being glorified by all.”

Your humble assignment is positioning you for greater glory. Glory to God!

Confession

I am led by the Spirit. I will never resist His leading. He leads me to the best places for my current and future assignments. I will always yield to His leading. In Jesus Name. Amen.

