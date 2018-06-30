ACB to punish leakers

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has said it will take action against its employees who have leaked an investigation report that mentions President Peter Mutharika as a beneficiary of stolen money.

In a statement yesterday, the bureau did not disown the document but said the report was not released by ACB Director General or its spokesperson.

The ACB added that it will discipline the leakers for putting the anti-graft body into disrepute.

“If it is established that the document was illegally released from the Bureau, appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken on the officer(s) involved as that does not only jeopardize investigations but also puts the bureau into disrepute,” says the statement signed by ACB spokesperson Egrita Ndala.

However, in the same statement, the bureau said it will also investigate whether the report which has been widely circulated on social media was authored by the ACB or not.

The ACB has since assured Malawians that it will continue discharging its duties professionally and in accordance with the Corrupt Practices Act.