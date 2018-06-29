Our Sobo contains banned substance – Castel

Castel Malawi Limited has said its Sobo squash on the market contains banned substance tartrazine.

The substance which is a colouring agent is banned by Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS).

According to a quick Google search, the substance which is made from coal tar is also banned in some countries because it has side effects.

In a statement, Castel said it used the banned substance in its peach flavoured which is on the market and realized recently that the substance is banned by MBS.

Malawi24 understands that Sobo Orange Squash also contains the substance.

The company has since announced a withdrawal of the Peach flavoured Sobo even though it claims that tartrazine does not have side effects.

“Castel Malawi Limited has decided to withdraw its product Sobo Peach Squash from its distribution points,” reads part of the press statement on the subject.

“Castel Malawi has recently discovered that the Tartrazine, a colouring agent present in the product but not dangerous for health, is banned by the Malawi Bureau of Standards.”

Castel therefore advises all consumers to return the product to its nearest depot.

“We then further invite our customers and consumers to return this product to the nearest Castel Malawi depot/factory for site exchange.”