Mutharika cashed K145 million of corruption loot

President Peter Mutharika received K145 million from a businessman who raised the money after defrauding government of K466 million through a fraudulently awarded K2.3 billion contract, according to a leaked report by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The report which is circulating on social media and was classified as secret shows that the money was defrauded from Malawi Government through a deal for the procurement of 500,000 ration packs.

According to the report, Malawi Police Service (MPS) awarded a K2.3 billion contract to Pioneer Investment for the procurement of food ration packs for MPS.

The company which is owned by Zameer Karim signed the contract with MPS in August 2017.

Six months later, the company asked for upward adjustment of the contract from K2.3 billion to K2.79 billion with the difference being K466 million. This was fraudulently approved by MPS Director of Finance Mr G.I Bottoman.

ACB also established that Bottoman and Karim connived to award Pioneer Investment the contract.

When Karim received payment for the supply of the packs in 2016, he deposited K145 million to a Democratic Progressive Party Standard Bank Account number 014003192200.

Mutharika opened the account in 2015 and is the sole signatory. After the money was deposited, the president withdrew K65 million from the account between January and October 2016.

“His excellency President Peter Mutharika benefited K145,000,000 from proceedings of Pioneer Investment fraud scheme from Malawi Government through DPP account at Standard Bank to which he is a sole signatory,” says the report.

In the report, that we have not independently verified, ACB recommends that Mutharika should not be prosecuted because he is protected by Section 91(2) of the constitution of the Republic of Malawi.

In its recommendations, the ACB said Bottoman and Karim should be prosecuted for stealing K466 million, forging and uttering false documents to CDH and for acquiring K1.4 billion while knowing that the money was proceeds of a crime.