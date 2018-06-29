Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya has resigned from the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Msowoya who is also MP for Karonga Nyungwe says he will finish his current term as an independent legislator.

The Speaker announced the decision during a press conference in Lilongwe this afternoon.

He said he joined the MCP because of the party’s core values such as integrity and accountability which were guided by a strong institutional framework enshrined in a well framed constitution.

He however noted that the current MCP leadership led by Chakwera fails to embrace intraparty democracy, violates the party’s constitution and is intolerant to divergent and objective opinion.

Msowoya said this breeds a form of tyranny that is dangerous for Malawi and he does not believe that the party in its present state represents the ideals of its founders in its quest to bring about development to the people of Malawi.

“In light of the current situation in our country and the aforementioned regrettable developments in the MCP, I have decided to resign from the Malawi Congress Party with immediate effect.

“I will, today, be presenting my letter of resignation to the party through Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, MP and will proceed as an Independent Member of Parliament,” said Msowoya.

He added that he will tell Malawians his next move in a few days.

Msowoya was elected MCP vice president in 2013 but lost his position this year after deciding not to contest at the party’s convention.

Prior to the convention , Msowoya together with four others accused Chakwera of not following the party’s constitution.

This led to wrangles in the party and Msowoya together with three others was suspended.

After court battles, they were reinstated days before the convention.