FDH Bank ditches FAM

In a dramatic turn of events, FDH Bank, which was responsible for collecting revenue during the Blantyre derby match between Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers in the Airtel Top 8 semifinals in which K4.7 million went missing, has ended its partnership with Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

In a statement made available to Malawi24 through various media outlets, the Bank has denied any involvement in the missing of the said amount saying its cashiers were not given the time and space to balance and reconcile the tickets they were given and the cash they collected as it used to be done in the previous games.

“As a Bank, we have learnt it the hard way on how some football stakeholders want to run football finance affairs in the country. It is unorthodox when compared to international standards, to say the least,” reads part of the statement.

According to the Bank, officials from the two clubs demanded both the cash and the tickets for them to reconcile and when the situation got worse, some key officials from the FA fled the scene.

“Under very intimidating and unsecure circumstances, the stakeholders led by the club representatives demanded both the cash and the tickets for them to reconcile. As the situation got tense, key FAM officials fled the scene and left the Bank cashiers to deal with the situation on their own with total strangers. It is our considered view that this was done deliberately to confuse the situation for their own intentions,” continued the statement.

The statement further states that FDH Bank and FAM had a meeting on 26th June where the decision to stay away from gate collections was announced by the Bank.

“We advised FAM that we will no longer be involved in gate collections because we have no control over setting of parameters and conditions under which proper reconciliation can be carried out. Our staff are also not safe in such environments.

“Further to the above and to safeguard the integrity of FDH Bank brand, the bank will no longer be involved with Football Association of Malawi as a partner,” reads the statement.

During the match, 44 thousand booklets were printed but K39 million gross was collected despite the game having a massive turnout as compared to previous cup final between Silver Strikers and Wanderers last year.

The FA is yet to comment on the matter.