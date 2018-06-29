Devotion: Refuse to fail

Proverbs 24 : 16 ” for though a righteous man falls seven times, he rises again, but the wicked are brought down by calamity.”

As long as you rise up when you fall, you are still in the game. You may fall once or several times but refuse to be defeated. Refuse to fail and refuse to remain on the ground. Learn to rise up and continue with whatever you are doing till you are perfected.

When we come to Christ, we start as babes(1 Peter 2:2). As babes we make lots of errors as we learn certain things. However that doesn’t mean that you will not be perfected.

Just as a babe falls several times as they learn to walk, so is a baby believer. They may make certain mistakes or errors but should not settle down on that. Rather they should look forward to their perfection. Be in the word of God and you will be perfected (1Peter 2:2).Do not fail.

Its the same in certain things we do, whether ministry, business or school and career so on, when we are new or when we haven’t been perfected in them, we may find difficulties to achieve certain targets. But that should not make us give us. Keep on rising up till you are perfected and you are able to achieve as per your plans.

Confess good and meditate on the word.Work hard at what you are doing and get the right results.Let not the enemy deceive you when you fall once that you have failed.

Being the accuser of the brethren, the devil loves to accuse you and wants you to feel that you have failed. But refuse to fail. You are righteous person and hence righteous ones refuse to quit and refuse to fail.

Confession

I am a righteous person and I refuse to fail. I refuse to quit and I am winning now and always.

