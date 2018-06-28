Police officers told to tighten security ahead of independence celebrations

With less than two weeks to this year’s Independence Day, Police officers in Blantyre have been urged to intensify efforts aimed at keeping the city free from crime during the period.

The call was made by Officer In-Charge for Blantyre Police Station Mr. Ellobiam Banda Senior Deputy Commissioner of Police (SDCP) on Tuesday at Blantyre Lodge when he met head of branches and managers of lower Police formations in readiness for republic celebration activities.

The Officer In-Charge noted that although there is a significant reduction in violent crimes in the city, police officers should not relax but rather continue to implement initiatives that will ensure safety and security of all people and their property during the Independence celebrations.

He however regretted that lives are being lost and property destroyed through road accidents.

Banda then urged traffic officers to intensify traffic patrols and checks on the roads to ensure there is total adherence to traffic laws and regulations by all road users.

On community policing, the Senior Deputy Commissioner of Police called on all police officers to support community based policing initiatives to ensure that communities take part.

He highlighted that community policing meetings should be conducted with an aim to address specific problems communities are facing relating to security.

”I urge you to conduct purposeful community policing meetings addressing specific community problems,” stressed the officer in-Charge.

Participants during the meeting were drawn from Chilomoni, Soche, Ndirande Police Sub Stations, Milare Police Post, Chirimba, Kabula, South Lunzu, Chilobwe, and Manase Police Units among others.