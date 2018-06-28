Malawi’s weak justice system faulted

Malawi’s efforts to end killings of people with albinism seem to be in vain as reports of attacks on people with albinism continue making headlines.

Amnesty International has since faulted Malawi’s justice system saying it is fueling the attacks on people with albinism in the country.

This follows concern from some stakeholders who have expressed worry over the prolonged delay of justice on some cases of attacks on people living with albinism.

In a statement made available to Malawi24, Amnesty International has urged authorities to protect people with albinism through the justice system.

“People with albinism deserve to see justice for these vile, hateful crimes against them. That it takes so long for cases to be investigated or heard in court is a sobering indictment of the systematic failures in Malawi’s criminal justice,” said Amnesty’s Regional Director for Southern Africa Deprose Muchena.

Amnesty has also expressed worry over lack of funds to support investigation of cases of attacks against people with albinism in the country.

The organization has advised Malawi to get to the root cause of the attacks as a way of dealing with the problem.

Since 2014, Malawi has registered cases of attacks on people with albinism. Reports reveal that 148 cases of attacks on people with albinism have been reported in Malawi.