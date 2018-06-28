Eagles declare war against Bullets

Nyasa Big Bullets must fall!

That was the Airtel call from confident Blue Eagles Team Manager Wilson Chidati ahead of their highly anticipated Airtel Top 8 final at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Sunday afternoon.

The People’s Team are hot favorites to win the trophy after beating rivals Be Forward Wanderers to reach the final.

However, there is no talk about the Area 30 based Police side being favorites, especially as far as Bullets supporters are concerned.

Now speaking to the local media, Chidati says his side has never lost to Bullets in any cup final and history is set to repeat itself.

“We are ready for them on Sunday. It’s good that we ain’t the favorites heading into this match but we have never lost to Bullets in any cup final. In 1995, we beat them 2-0 to win the Chibuku Cup and we will continue from where we stopped.

“We have no injury concerns ahead of the encounter because we rested some key players who had knocks last week for them to recover in time so we are ready to conquer Bullets,” said Chidati.

The cops will be welcoming back their key players, notably Gilbert Chirwa, John Soko and Micium Mhone who were not part of Eagles’ 3-0 defeat to Be Forward Wanderers on Sunday last week.

To reach this level, Eagles won 1-0 against holders Silver Strikers. This will be the team’s first cup final in more than five years.

In 2012, the law enforcers were crowned Standard Bank Cup champions after beating Escom United 1-0 courtesy of a second half strike from Ben Hojani who is now with Kamuzu Barracks.