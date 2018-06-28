DPP appeals for donations towards convention

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has appealed to well-wishers to donate money to the party for its convention next month.

The ruling party will hold the convention on July 2 at Comesa Hall in Blantyre.

In a statement, convention national organizing committee chairperson Nicholas Dausi said the party has received support from well-wishers as it seeks to cover expenses for the event.

He then asked for more support from other individuals and organisations

“It is the hope of the committee that more well-wishers will come forward to willfully donate towards the implementation of the remaining part of the budget,” said Dausi.

In the statement, Dausi said delegates are expected to arrive at the convention venue on Sunday.

During the convention, delegates will first vote on whether to amend the DPP constitution so that it should provide for new positions in the National Governing Council or leave it as it is.

Then the elections will be conducted and all oppositions will be contested for.

President Peter Mutharika who is the party’s president will preside over the convention while the elections will be conducted by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).