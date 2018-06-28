Come to Africa for collaborations – Davido tells international music stars

Nigerian singer, song writer and producer Davido has appealed to international musicians to work with African artists.

Born David Adeleke, he said this during his acceptance speech at the 2018 BET Awards having grabbed the best international act honour. The event was staged at the Microsoft Theatre in California, United States of America on Sunday.

The 25 year old underscored that Africa has proved to have a massive influence on other parts of the world. For that reason, international stars should not hesitate to come home where they will also enjoy the food and embrace the indigenous clothing.

“I’m telling you guys, y’all come to Africa, eat the food, wear the clothes,” said Davido in high spirits.

“My continent has been so blessed to influence other cultures. Let’s collaborate everybody,” he added.

Davido claimed the award for a record of two times having also won it in 2014. This year, he went ahead of top names in African Music like DR Congo’s Fally Ipupa and South Africa’s Cassper Nyovest among others.

The Nigerian star is living in his glory days as a musician. His recent hit songs, If and Fall, continue to buzz across the world, roughly a year since their release. Adeleke is also trending with great collaborations with his fellow African artists.

Among the international stars he has worked with are American musicians Meek Mill and Tinashe.