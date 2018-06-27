Man sentenced to 6 years for stealing bicycle

Mangochi Second Grade Magistrate Court has sentenced a man aged 25 to 6 years imprisonment for stealing a bicycle from a bicycle taxi (Kabanza) operator.

The convict has been identified as George Allie.

Mangochi Police prosecutor Constable Augustine Kagwira said the victim Ernest Chilemba aged 23 operates taxi bicycle business commonly known as Kabanza within Mangochi Township.

Kagwira explained that Allie pretended to be a customer and asked Chilemba to take him to Samama village which is 12 kilometres away from Mangochi boma.

“On their way back, the convict pushed the victim off the bicycle and they both fell down,” he said

He added that Allie then threatened Chilemba with a knife and stole the bicycle worth K50,000.

The matter was reported to Mangochi Police Station and investigations were initiated immediately.

Few weeks later, the Police apprehended the convict and recovered the bicycle at Samama trading centre.

In court, Allie was convicted on his own plea of guilty and sentenced to six years in prison.

Allie hails from Chowe village in the area of traditional authority Chowe in Mangochi district.