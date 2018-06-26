MP Chakwantha dumps MCP

Member of Parliament for Lilongwe South West Lewis Chakwantha has dumped the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

This was revealed on Monday after Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya announced in Parliament that the legislator had made a request to move from the MCP benches in the House.

According to Msowoya, Chakwantha asked to be allocated a seat among independent legislators.

Chakwantha was elected in 2014 on an independent ticket but joined the opposition MCP a month after the polls.

Chakwanthas decision comes just over a month after the party held its convention and a year before the 2019 tripartite elections.

During the MCP convention in May, there were reports that the legislator was barred from contesting for any position but Malawi24 could not independently verify the claims.