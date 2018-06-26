Devotion: Forgive

Mark 11:25 “Whenever you stand praying, forgive, if you have anything against anyone; so that your Father, who is in heaven, may also forgive you your transgressions.”

Forgiveness is important aspect of prayer. Forgiveness benefits you the forgiver and is one of the very important ingredients in effective prayers. Its one of the things that helps you to pray according to His will in order to get the YES answer.

Make it a norm to forgive and make your Christian life a success. Don’t allow your prayer life to be hindered because of unforgiveness. Mar 11:26 “But if you do not forgive, neither will your Father in heaven forgive your transgressions.”

Keep on forgiving. Even if they have wronged you several times. Mat 18:21-22 “Then Peter came to him and said, “Lord, how often can my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? Up to seven times?” Jesus said to him, “I do not tell you up to seven times, but up to seventy times seven.”

Only the devil can count one up to 490 times of being wronged. So don’t even count how many times someone has done the wrong. Simply forgive and proceed. Its for your own benefit to forgive so take every opportunity to forgive and be a winner now and forever in Jesus name.

Confession

I forgive every time. I never hold a grudge against anyone. My prayers are working and effective. I get the results in Jesus name. AMEN.

Note: We arent meeting for midweek service tonight. Instead we have a Night of prayer tomorrow.

