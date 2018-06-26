Amos Bello’s BB move hits snag

Former Be Forward Wanderers player Amos Bello’s move to Nyasa Big Bullets has collapsed after the player and the club failed to agree on some terms.

Bello came so close to joining the red army after being released by Bullets’ bitter rivals, Be Forward Wanderers at the expiry of his contract.

But according to his manager Duncan Kamwendo, the Nigerian striker pulled the plug on the deal following his dissatisfaction with some terms in the contract.

“He was supposed to sign the contract last week Friday. Everything was agreed except one condition in the contract. Bullets said because he had been out injured for over a year, they would only settle his signing-on- fee after a three month probation in which he had to prove himself. After consultations with his family in Nigeria, we decided to opt out of the move. We asked BB to at least pay us half of the amount but they also refused and that’s how the deal fell through,” said Kamwendo.

This dismisses a contract copy currently circulating on social media, said to have been offered to Bello by Bullets, dated 9 May, 2018.

On the player’s future, Kamwendo said they are looking at other options locally and beyond to get the attacker back to business.

While Kamwendo refused to disclose some key terms in the contract, an inside source confided to Malawi24 on some of the figures in the aborted deal.

The source, privy to the negotiations, has revealed that Bello was offered an 18 month contract, with K3 million as signing-on- fee and K330,000 monthly salary.

He was to be getting K30,000 and K6,000 as game bonus and weekly training allowance respectively.

The player was also assured of a return air ticket to his home, Nigeria every off-season.

Bello joined Wanderers in 2016 and established himself as a darling to the blues’ fans with his blistering pace, dribbling skills and unique goal celebration style.