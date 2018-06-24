Devotion: Don’t give up in Faith

Romans 4 : 19-21 ” And being not weak in faith, he considered not his own body now dead, when he was about an hundred years old, neither yet the deadness of Sarah’s womb: He staggered not at the promise of God through unbelief; but was strong in faith, giving glory to God; And being fully persuaded that, what he had promised, he was able also to perform.”

Abraham never gave up on the promise of God. He never staggered even though years were going because he knew that the one who had promised him was able to fulfil the promises. He kept on moving till he saw the manifestation of the promise.

Even though time seem to be elapsing, never gave up on your faith. Keep good confession. What you believe in will surely come to fulfilment in your life.Heb 10:23 KJV “Let us hold fast the profession of our faith without wavering; for he is faithful that promised.”

The reason we cannot give up is because He doesn’t lie. If it was a promise made by man, we could give up. None of His promises has ever failed.

Therefore He cannot fail in your life as long as you don’t give up in your faith.Joshua 23 : 14 ” And behold, this day I am going the way of all the earth. Know in all your hearts and in all your souls that not one thing has failed of all the good things which the Lord your God promised concerning you. All have come to pass for you; not one thing of them has failed.”

Abraham kept the Word of God that he would be the father of many. He waited while serving the Lord for many years till he saw Isaac fulfilling the Word of God.Therefore refuse to believe that He can only fail in your life. He is not a man to lie nor a son of man that He can repent. When He says He ensures He does it.

Numbers 23 : 19 “God is not a man, that He should tell or act a lie, neither the son of man, that He should feel repentance or compunction [for what He has promised]. Has He said and shall He not do it? Or has He spoken and shall He not make it good?”

Do the Word of God in Faith ( James 1:22) and see the fulfilment of the Word on your life . Dont give up. Stick to His Word and maintain your Faith.

Confession

I stick to the Word of God and refuse to be dictated by fear and doubt. I am full of Faith and persuaded that that there will be manifestation of that which is in the Word. In Jesus Name. Amen.

Get ready for miracle and impartation service 24 June 2018

Call or whatsapp for prayer +265888326247 , +265 881 28 35 24, +265997 53 80 98