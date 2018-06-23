Zozizwa mixtape release in the offing

You have had the appetizers and now the meal called Zozizwa Mixtape is about to be served after two Lilongwe based gospel artists Cozizwa and 2Kay have finished preparing it.

The collection which enshrines a total of 14 life changing tunes will find its way into the public domain on 25th June. This follows two years of rigorous effort in leading up to production of the music collection.

According to the capital city boys, the mixtape is built around appreciating God for his unconditional daily favours. They say, people face a million threats to life everyday but by God`s grace they survive, an indication that He is in control.

“The message in the collection is more of praise to Jehovah in acknowledgement for the miracles he has done in our lives, every day is a struggle,” they say.

Some of the songs in the mixtape are Zikili which has conquered airwaves on the local scene, in both audio and visual, and Ulemelero.

Zozizwa mixtape was recorded at 1take studio with Cozizwa, 2Kay, and Marcus of the legendary Daredevils on the production. According to the duo, their music is a fusion of hip hop and Malawian flavours.

It features some of the country`s giants in the local music industry, the likes of KBG, Saxes, and Black Flame. Other featured musicians are Ndondwa, Kings Daughter, Blessed-B, D-rain, and DJ Mpho.

With only a few days left before the mixtape is unleashed, the hype on the receiving end is just handsome.

As one Theo Thompson once sang, “Good things come to those who wait”. People have patiently waited for the fruits of this project and it is just a matter of a few days before their patience pays off.

Cozizwa`s real name is Miracle Ndonani while 2Kay is Thoko Kardesh. They are solo artists but they combined powers on this project.