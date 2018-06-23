Five ESCOM employees arrested over illegal connections

Five employees of the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) have been arrested for illegally connecting power at 50 premises in Blantyre.

A statement from the electricity supplier says another person who was a middleman has also been arrested.

According to ESCOM, investigators inspecting a customer’s premises uncovered illegal connections and the customer revealed that a middleman had connected power at his newly constructed dwelling house.

“When questioned, the middle man implicated some ESCOM employees, leading to the arrest of five members of staff. In the operation, ESCOM has established that 50 premises were illegally connected,” says the statement.

This comes two weeks after the electricity supplier also busted another syndicate that was engaged in illegal connections of electricity in Lilongwe. The operation in the capital city yielded ESCOM close to MK15 million in recovered revenue and penalties.

Meanwhile, ESCOM has urged people in the country to report illegal connections.

According to the supplier, illegal connections are not registered in its system hence they benefit outside ESCOM’s power plans and exert pressure on supply.