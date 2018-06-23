Devotion: Pray and Don’t Worry

Num 11:1-2 ” When the people complained, it displeased the Lord. When the Lord heard it, his anger burned, and so the fire of the Lord burned among them and consumed some of the outer parts of the camp. When the people cried to Moses, he prayed to the Lord, and the fire died out.”

The scripture above tells us that when the children of Israel had some issues, they complained. They didn’t pray and the anger of the Lord was kindled against them. Then they cried to Moses and Moses knew exactly what to do. He just prayed and it worked.

This reminds me of another great minister of God Paul the Apostle. As he was serving God, he was arrested. He never complained nor uttered any word against God. Instead he chose to pray and praise God and he was saved.Acts 16:23-26 ”

After they had beaten them severely, they threw them into prison and commanded the jailer to guard them securely. Receiving such orders, he threw them in the inner cell and fastened their feet in the stocks.

About midnight Paul and Silas were praying and singing hymns to God, and the rest of the prisoners were listening to them. Suddenly a great earthquake occurred, so that the foundations of the prison were shaken. Immediately all the doors flew open, and the bonds of all the prisoners came loose.”

Complaining can bring self destruction.1 Cor 10:10-11″ And do not complain, as some of them did, and were killed by the destroying angel. These things happened to them as examples and were written for our instruction, on whom the ends of the ages have come.”

Whatever happens don’t complain, don’t worry instead pray.Phil 4:6 “Do not be anxious about anything. Instead, in every situation, through prayer and petition with thanksgiving, tell your requests to God.”

You can not add anything by worrying.Matthew 6:27.” Which of you, by being anxious, can add one cubit to the measure of his life?” You have therefore no reason to worry.

1 Thes 5:16-18 ” Always rejoice, constantly pray, in everything give thanks. For this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus. ”

Prayer

Thank you Father for the Word. I am free from any worry and instead in every situation I will pray and praise you according to your Word. In Jesus Name. Amen

