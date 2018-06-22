Lutepo asks Mutharika to pardon him

Convict Osward Lutepo has asked President Peter Mutharika to pardon him.

Lutepo was in 2015 sentenced to 11 years in prison for his role in the cashgate scandal. He has served three years of his sentence and now wants to be pardoned for good conduct.

“I am pleading with President Peter Mutharika to pardon me because he is the only person who has the authority [to do so] so that I can receive the full medical attention [I deserve]. My health is not well and my conduct has proved to be good,” he told a local radio station.

He added that pardoning should not be restricted to prisoners who committed minor offences.

Lutepo was sentenced to eight years in prison for money laundering and three years for conspiracy to defraud Malawi Government K4.7 billion.

Prison authorities have however told the local media that they follow guidelines when recommending prisoners to be pardoned.

Malawi Prison Service (MPS) spokesperson Julius Magombo said MPS recommend prisoners for pardoning after considering factors such as offences committed and health condition.