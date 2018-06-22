Grenade kills man in Mangochi

A 37-year-old welder died on Wednesday in Mangochi after a grenade exploded under his foot.

The explosion occurred at Mpondasi trading centre and the man has been identified as Frank Pindani.

A nephew to the victim told Mangochi Police that Pindani was operating his welding shop at Mpondasi and on Tuesday an unidentified person brought to him an object to split it open.

The owner of the grenade believed that the object contained gold. When Pindani started opening the grenade, it burst and crushed his left leg.

Pindani was rushed to Mangochi district hospital where he was admitted for severe loss of blood and complicated fractures until on the night of June 20, 2018 when he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the police have collected the sample of the suspected grenade for examination.

Police in the district have since urged members of the general public to avoid touching or working on suspicious objects but rather to tip or report to any nearby police formation in order to avoid similar incidents .

Pindani hailed from Mwambo Village in the area of traditional authority Mlumbe in Zomba.