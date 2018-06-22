Bankers’ clear chance

Silver Strikers have an apparent golden opportunity of taking a lead on the log table of the TNM Super League this weekend as they are in the north for two assignments.

The Bankers who are second and are four points adrift of table toppers, Nyasa Big Bullets, will have to beat Mzuni and Karonga United on Saturday and Sunday respectively for them to go on top.

Both matches will be played at Karonga Stadium since Mzuni’s home, Mzuzu Stadium, has been temporarily closed as it is being renovated preparing it for the July 6 Independence celebrations.

Team Manager for the Lilongwe based outfit, Francis Songo, says they know it will not be easy for them to collect maximum points in both matches but they have hope that they will return to the capital city with happy faces.

“We are travelling to Karonga, the journey which at this time is very important to our team. We want to come back home with smiling faces, we know Karonga isn’t an easy side hence we have been training throughout this week, and we are ready for the battle,” Songo said.

He added by revealing that they have been working hard so the gap between Silver and leaders Bullets should not be wide but he said things might not be as people are expecting considering that the league leaders have also got an assignment on Saturday.

“We have been targeting that we should be closer with them but as we all know our friends have also a match which may make things to change,” he said in an interview with the press.

Bullets are expected to face Dwangwa at Chitowe Stadium in another crucial encounter as both are looking for maximum points. The leaders want to extend that lead while Dwangwa want to avoid dropping into the relegation zone.

Presently, Bullets are on top with 21 points while Dwangwa are on position twelve with 11 points.