Police officer gets 6 years for theft

A court in Zomba yesterday sentenced a police officer to six years in prison for breaking into two houses and stealing smartphones.

The police officer has been identified as Thokozani Wilson who was based at Balaka Police Station.

The Zomba Chief Resident Magistrate court heard that on the night of 28th December, 2017, Wilson broke into the house of Gloria Sumani where he stole two Samsung galaxy phones and K10, 000 cash, all valued at K285,000.

On the night of 30th December, 2017, Wilson also broke into the house of Mary Gwetsani and stole two DVD players, one cellphone, a loaf of bread, a packet of sugar and K7,050.

He was later arrested and charged with theft and burglary. He denied the charges but was found guilty after the state paraded five witnesses.

In passing the sentence, acting Chief resident Magistrate Paul Chiotcha said Wilson who was until his conviction a member of Malawi Police Service had a constitutional mandate as stipulated under section 153 of the Constitution to protect life and property of all citizenry in Malawi hence he breached the trust reposed on him by members of general public.

Chiotha noted that the conduct of the convict dents the image of the Malawi Police Service as a whole.

The magistrate then sentenced Wilson to three years in prison IHL for burglary and 18 months for theft on each of the two cases but the sentences will run consecutively, meaning that the convict will be behind bars for 6 years.