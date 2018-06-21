Mike Butao U-turns on his Wanderers resignation

Mike Butao has revealed that he quit his position as Be Forward Wanderers general secretary a few weeks ago, only to reverse his decision.

Speaking on his recent media blackout, Butao said it was all down to his decision to leave the club due to what he described as some dirty politics from those defeated at the club’s polls in March this year.

“I thought this would end after the elections, but it looks like they won’t stop with their witch- hunting. They are always on social media peddling lies about me and my chairman (Gift Mkandawire) on financial mismanagement and other issues affecting the club. They don’t want us to do our job, so I got frustrated and tendered in my resignation because I thought it was proper to leave the stage rather than watch my image being tarnished by such malicious people. I believe I have already done a lot for this club which nobody can dispute,” he said

On why he reversed his decision, Butao disclosed meetings with his executive committee(exco) and board of trustees were crucial in his change of heart.

“I had meetings with the exco and the trustees which proved fruitful for me to stay on,” he added.

He further explained that: “Wanderers supporters should not be cheated that sponsorship money goes straight into my personal account, there is a club account and procedures in place when need arises to withdraw any penny. Nobody can do that on his own.”

Butao then trashed social media reports suggesting his personal business has flourished since assuming the position at the club, challenging he already lived a comfortable life when supporters approached him to run for the office in 2016.

He also laughed off the ploy to frustrate him saying even if he was to resign, no outsider would take up the role but his vice, as per the Wanderers constitution.

Butao saw off challenger Mlenga Mvula in a landslide victory at the polls, but throughout the interview, did not directly accuse him for the alleged witch-hunting.

The Wanderers top brass and technical panel have this season been under fire due to the team’s dreadful display in their quest to defend the league title, coupled by their recent exit from the Airtel Top 8 Cup at the hands of their old nemesis Nyasa Big Bullets.

Failure to settle players’ outstanding dues in image rights, which has led to several player boycotts, has also but added salt to injury.