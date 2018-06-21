FMB U-20 league set for break

Clubs in the First Merchant Bank (FMB) Under 20 football league in all the regions will take a break from action starting from this weekend, National Youth Football Association (NYFA) has confirmed.

This is due to the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations which commence today.

In an interview on Wednesday, NYFA President Chimango Munthali said his association has advised all the district committees to suspend matches so that there should be the balance of education of the players and their football careers.

“As of now we would like to encourage a balance between education and football with the former taking precedence,” Munthali told Malawi24.

He added by advising players who are taking part in the leagues to work hard in their education.

Meanwhile, NYFA has wished well all its players who are sitting for the MSCE examinations.

This year, 14 districts are taking part in the FMB league, up from 12 as the league has been extended to Salima and Nkhotakota. FMB is sponsoring the league to the tune of MK30 million.