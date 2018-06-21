Egypt, Morroco bow out of World Cup

Africa has suffered a huge blow following the exit of its two representatives from the 2018 FIFA World Cup which is being held in Russia.

Egypt and Morroco were eliminated having lost two games apiece. The former lost to Uruguay by a goal to nil before facing a three to one humiliation at the hands of the host nation, while the latter recorded one nil losses, as inflicted by Iran and Portugal.

Their elimination means the continent is remaining with three teams: Tunisia which is Africa’s highest ranked side, Nigeria and Senegal.

Senegal is the only African representative to have recorded a victory in Russia which raise fears of having one team from the continent in the knockout stages.

Nigeria is remaining with two tough assignments against Argentina and the giant slayers Iceland.

Tunisia also has two games to play against the star-studded Belgium, and World Cup debutant Panama.

Senegal has to win atleast one of their remaining games against Colombia, and Japan to have high chances of making it into the last 16 whereas Nigeria and Tunisia need to win all their remaining games to buy themselves space in the knockout stages.