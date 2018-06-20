Mutharika appoints new Auditor General

President Peter Mutharika has appointed Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) employee Harold Mwala as the new Auditor General (AG).

Mwala’s appointment is effective Monday 18th June, 2018. He has replaced Stephenson Kamphasa whose contract was not renewed upon expiry.

I write to inform you that it has pleased His Excellency the President to appoint you to the position of Auditor General (Grade B) at the National Audit Office with effect from 18th June, 2018, says a letter of appointment letter signed by Chief Secretary Lloyd Muhara.

According to Muhara, the appointment is subject to confirmation by Parliament in line with Section 184 (3) of Malawi Constitution.

Before joining Admarc, Mwala worked for Mulli Brothers.