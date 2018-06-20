Man arrested for stealing car parts

Police in Bangwe are keeping in custody 25 year old Madalitso Kalima for stealing motor vehicle parts worth K390,000.

According to assistant public relations officer for Limbe Police Constable Patrick Mussa, a victim reported to police that his Toyota Mark ll got broken into and that side view mirrors, alternator, coil plugs and other items were stolen.

“Criminal Investigation Department (CID) personnel Yesterday on June 19, 2018 managed to arrest the suspect and have also recovered the alternator and coil plugs,” said Manda.

He added that the suspect is expected to appear in court soon to answer charge of theft.

In a related development, Bangwe Police yesterday arrested three men for vandalising ESCOM property.

The three, Gift Machinjiri aged 29, Dickson Mtupanyama aged 27, and George Mulume aged 31, stole a 5 metre ESCOM copper wire worth K30,000.

Police have also recovered the stolen wire. The three have since been charged with theft and will appear before court soon.

Gift hails from Pemba village in Traditional Authority Champiti in Ntcheu district, Dickson comes from Masambanjati in Traditional Authority Changata in Thyolo district while George is from Nambela village in Traditional Authority Chiwalo in Phalombe.