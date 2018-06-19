Karonga optimistic of survival

Karonga United head coach Christopher Nyambose says he is confident his side will not face the chop in the TNM Super League this season.

The rookies are on position nine with 12 points, just four points above Nchalo United who are third from the bottom of the table. Karonga have four matches to wrap up the first round.

According to Nyambose, they will fight to collect not less than eight points in their remaining matches so as to realise their dream of going into the last round while on a safer position.

“As you know we are performing well so teams are coming hard on us, tactically I will make sure that we should do better in these remaining matches both at home and away. Like I said our target is of getting not less than 20 points in this round,” he said.

He then added by disclosing that the main problem his team has is scoring but was quick to say that they are fixing it and people should stop thinking that the proudly called Ingwina will play in the Northern Region Football Association SIMSO Premier League next season.

“There are few things remaining to teach these boys so that we should be getting goals as you know being new in the league you face several problems and one of them is finishing.

“I am happy that I have a consistent team now, people should not get worried that we will be relegated, that can’t happen,” concluded Nyambose.

This coming Saturday, Karonga United are expected to host Silver Strikers who are currently second on the log table with just two points behind table toppers, Nyasa Big Bullets, who have got 21 points.