Devotion: Be specific in Prayer

Luke 11:10-12 “For everyone who asks receives, and the one who seeks finds, and to the one who knocks, the door will be opened.

What father among you, if your son asks for a fish, will give him a snake instead of a fish? Or if he asks for an egg, will give him a scorpion?”

In this month of Prayer, If you want an egg, ask for an egg. Be specific about it. Not just saying I need every food. No, its wrong. Even a job or examination grades or anything else, you need to be specific. If you are interceding for others be specific what should be done to them.Not just say “God touch them”.

Why should He touch them? Such prayers are vague and may not get results. Don’t keep on repeating ” do it Lord” without specifying what He needs to do.

Read the following scripture.Mark 10:51-52 “Then Jesus said to him, “What do you want me to do for you?” The blind man replied, “Rabbi, let me see again.” Jesus said to him, “Go, your faith has healed you.”

Immediately he regained his sight and followed him on the road.” Jesus knew Bartimaeus was a blind man but wanted him to say with his mouth his specific need. Some blind men would opt for money and would prefer to remain blind in order to make more money. If he could ask Jesus for money, Jesus would have given him money but could have possibly left him blind.

God can never force himself on man. He gave man freedom to choose what he wants. That’s why Israel chose a King instead of God being their King and the Lord gave them Saul as King. Therefore it is important always to make your definite requests known unto him.Phil 4:6. “Do not be anxious about anything. Instead, in every situation, through prayer and petition with thanksgiving, tell your requests to God.”

God will give according to your request. So be specific, even location, colour, quality and quantity. Although he is an all knowing God, He would still wants us to take part in that which concerns us hence need to clarify the specifics of what you are looking for. Maintain your stand even though it tallies.

Don’t start reducing the quantities or qualities when it is taking long. God has a lot and can give you the desires of your heart.

Ephesians 3 : 20 ” Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us.”

Address a Specific mountain(problem) instead of speaking in general terms.Mark 11:23. “For truly I say to you, That whoever shall say to THIS MOUNTAIN, Be you removed, and be you cast into the sea; and shall not doubt in his heart, but shall believe that those things which he said shall come to pass; he shall have whatever he said.”

