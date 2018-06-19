Burnt bricks banned in Malawi

In its effort to attain environmental sustainability ahead of the year 2020, government has with immediate effect banned the use of fire cured bricks in all construction projects .

This follows the gazzetting of the Use of Sustainable Construction Materials Regulations of 2018.

According to an announcement by the National Construction Industry Council (NCIC), these regulations have been put in place to help in promoting the use of sustainable and environmentally friendly construction materials in the country’s construction industry.

NCIC says the regulations require that every public or commercial project be executed using approved, energy efficient, sustainable and environmentally friendly construction materials and technologies in all the phases of the project as appropriate.

“As such the use of traditionally fire cured bricks in the execution of such projects is prohibited,” says NCIC.

With the coming of these regulations, consultants have been advised to ensure that they design and specify, sustainable construction methods and materials for their clients.

The regulations also require city, town and district councils to approve only such projects that specify and utilize construction materials that are sustainable, environmentally friendly and energy efficient.

The council further states that failure to comply with any provision of these regulations shall constitute an offence and culprits will be dealt with accordingly.