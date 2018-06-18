Masters beat Mzuni as Dwangwa get humiliated

Mzuni FC are now anchoring the TNM Super League log table following a 1-0 loss to Masters Security on Sunday afternoon at Dedza Stadium.

A lone goal from the spot by former Wizards forward, Bernard Chimaimba was enough to hand Masters maximum points which have seen them moving closer to the top eight.

Masters coach Abbas Makawa said in a post-match interview that it was not an easy match for them considering that their opponents came to fight so as to move out of the relegation zone.

It was a difficult match since our friends want to move upwards from where they are on the log table so when you are playing with such teams you have to expect stiffer job, anyway we prepared very well and Im happy that we have won,said Makawa.

He added by disclosing that they are eyeing a top eight finish in the first round of the top flight.

We said we will be doing better in some matches and will lose others as you know we cant do better in all the matches. Our aim is that we should collect as much points as we can at home in this first round so that we should have a proper plan in the second round, Makawa concluded.

On his part, Mzuni head coach Gilbert Chirwa said both teams did not produce amazing performances to entertain the fans.

It was a balanced game, both of us did not play very well, we failed to settle down.

We will now encourage the boys that we should improve and make sure that we should be creating chances and scoring goals, Chirwa said.

Masters are currently 11th on the table with 11 points and are remaining with four matches to complete first round assignments while Mzuni are first from the bottom with seven points from 10 matches played so far.

Elsewhere, Blue Eagles moved up to sixth following a 4-0 win over Dwangwa United at Nankhaka ground in Area 30 of Malawis capital, Lilongwe.

Goals from Brian Msumatiza, Gilbert Chirwa, Micium Mhone and Maxwell Salambula were enough for the Malawi Police Service side to claim all the three points.

The law enforcers have 14 points from eight games played, just seven points adrift of league leaders Nyasa Big Bullets who have played one more match. Dwangwa are on position 12 with 11 points from 10 matches played.