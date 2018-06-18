Malawians urged to register for free mosquito nets

The National Malaria Control Programme has urged Malawians to register for free mosquito nets which will be distributed in the country from September this year.

Head of the National Malaria Control Programme Dr Michael Kayange made the call in Lilongwe during a meeting which was aimed at discussing issues in the fight against Malaria and to raise awareness on the mosquito nets distribution project.

Kayange said people who will register are the ones to benefit from the program which is being run in partnership with World Vision.

He also advised Malawians to use the mosquito nets properly as some people use the nets as fishing materials.

The registration for the program will start in July while the distribution of the 10 million mosquito nets will begin in September.

Speaking at the same event, World Vision chief of party Alexander Chikonga said the organization is committed to supporting Malawi to end Malaria.

He noted that Malaria is a leading cause of death and suffering of people in this country.

According to Chikonga, at least 40% of patients admitted in various hospitals are Malaria patients and the disease leads to 10 deaths per day.

Chikonga therefore said the problem is not only affecting families but is also affecting the growth of Malawi’s economy.

On his part, Chairperson of National Task Force on Global Health Supply Chain in Malawi Happy Kondowe said they believe that the media will help them to spread the message on the registration campaign so that people should not be afraid when they see registration officers visiting their houses.

The distribution campaign will start in the Southern Region from September 1 to 30 before reaching Central Region from October 1 to 31. In the Northern Region nets will be distributed from November 1 to 30. Two people per household will be given one net.