Joyce Banda seeks return to presidency

Former President Joyce Banda has disclosed that she will seek a return to the presidency during the 2019 elections.

Banda made the revelation on Sunday during a rally her party held in Blantyre.

She told her supporters that she will contest for the post of People’s Party (PP) president at the party’s convention in order to become the PP torchbearer for the 2019 elections.

“The People’s Party belongs to ordinary people. I cannot nominate myself and declare that I will contest during the elections. You, the voters, owners of the party will have to decide during the convention who to represent you. But let me tell you that I am also contesting at our convention,” she said.

Banda who ruled Malawi from 2012 to 2014 lost the presidency to President Peter Mutharika and left the country weeks after her loss. She spent four years in exile and returned to Malawi in April this year.

Political analyst however say Banda is unlikely to win the 2019 elections but her decision to contest in 2019 will hurt the Democratic Progressive Party since she will take away votes from the ruling party.