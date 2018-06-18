DPP changes convention date

Weeks after announcing that an elective convention will be held this month, the DPP has moved the indaba to next month.

The party had slated an unnamed date this month for the convention in an initial press statement. Reports had indicated it was meant to be on June 20, 2018.

However, there is a change to the date of the convention. The indaba takes place from 1st to 3rd July 2018, according to a press release signed by the party’s outspoken secretary general Grezeldar Jeffrey.

The indaba takes place at Comesa Hall and Nicholas Dausi who is Minister of Information has been named the chairperson.

This comes as calls for succession plans for the party stirred controversies.

A faction wanted incumbent leader Peter Mutharika to step down and his vice Saulos Chilima to lead the party in the polls next year.

But Chilima announced weeks ago he is not eyeing the presidential post at the convention and hinted he will be leaving the party.