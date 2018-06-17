TNM Super League roundup: Wins for Silver Strikers, Civil Sporting

The 2017 TNM Super League season saw drama in the title race this weekend as Silver Strikers closed to within two points of leaders Nyasa Big Bullets with a game in hand while Civil Sporting Club recovered from their back to back defeats with a hard fought 1-0 victory over MAFCO at Chitowe Stadium.

Victor Limbani came from the bench to score the only goal as the Area 47 giants saw off Azam Tigers in a thrilling encounter played at Silver Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Bankers, who will find themselves top of the standings if they win their game in hand, failed to convert chances in the first half as Khuda Muyaba was completely closed down by the visitors.

However, the Central Bankers were able to break the deadlock in the second half through Limbani who scored just seconds after coming in as a substitute.

Tigers were too flat upfront, with Luke Chima failing to utilize any of the chances his side created in the entire 90 minutes.

The victory sees Silver Strikers closing the gap to just within two points of league leaders Big Bullets with 19 points from eight games.

At Chitowe Stadium, Raphael Phiri was on scoresheet for the Civil Servants as he scored the only goal to inspire them to a 1-0 victory over struggling MAFCO FC.

The goal came in the first half to condemn the Soldiers to their second defeat in a row with 7 points from 9 games and they are second from bottom.

As for Civil, the victory takes them into the third position with 16 points from 9 games.

Bullets lead the standings with 21 points from 9 games while Mzuni FC are bottom of the 16 team list with 7 points from 10 games.

This week has recorded 20 goals in eight matches, with Blue Eagles and Moyale Barracks scoring four goals apiece past Dwangwa United and TN Stars respectively.