Muslims urged to be charitable

Muslims have been urged to render selfless service to their fellow humans and develop a spirit of giving to the needy in hospitals and prisons in the country.

Chairman for Quadria Association of Malawi in Mzimba Al-Hadji Joseph Mwale made the call on Friday when Muslims from Mzimba Mosque visited inmates at Mzimba Prison and patients at Mzimba District Hospital as part of Ramadan celebrations.

Mwale said there are many starving, poor, hungry and destitute Muslims and non-Muslims who need help hence the need for Muslims to be charitable.

“People out there do want us as Muslims to bail them out of their hardships, that’s why as part of our Ramadan celebration we decided to cherish the sick and inmates at the prison for them to celebrate with us,” Said Al-Hadji Mwale.

The items donated at Mzimba District Hospital and Mzimba Prison are worth K300, 000.00

Perekezi ward councillor Andrew Tembo commended the spirit by Muslims and called on a need for others to emulate the kind of gesture.

In a related development, former vice president Khumbo Kachali donated a gift of a cattle to Mzimba boma main mosque as part of celebrating this year’s Ramadan.

Receiving the donation, Sheikh Muhammad Chindamba thanked the gesture portrayed by the former veep and called on others to emulate this kind of spirit.

Muslims across the world started observing Ramadan on 6th May, 2018.