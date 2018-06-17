ATI delay worries EAM

Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) has expressed worry over government’s delay to operationalize the Access to Information (ATI) legislation.

EAM has said this through a pastoral letter titled A Call for Decisive, Ethical, Selfless and Transformational Leadership in Malawi signed by board chairperson Rev. Dr. Chatha Msangaambe and general secretary Rev. Francis Mkandawire.

EAM says the continued delay to make sure the law can start being used by Malawians is a source of concern.

‘It is in this regard that we urge the government through the Minister of Information to fully support the Malawi Human Rights Commission, which is responsible for the implementation of this bill in ensuring that all necessary measures including the guidelines are put in place,” EAM says in the letter.

The Christian body has also expressed dismay with how the government systematically frustrated the passing of the electoral reform bills in Parliament last year. One of the bills included the 50%+1 system of electing the president.

EAM says the bills were meant to address some gaps identified in the past electoral processes as far as attainment of free and fair, credible elections are concerned.

The letter further indicates that the shooting down of these reform bills is a great insult on the people of Malawi who had invested so much resources and energy in drafting of the same.

“It also seriously threatens the future of our democracy in this country, as it dashes hopes of ever having a credible electoral process in this country with the current inadequate electoral systems,” says the letter.