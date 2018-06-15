National Coordinator for Chilima Movement Noel Masangwi has claimed that Malawi President Peter Mutharika is controlled by First Lady Gertrude Mutharika.

According to Zodiak, Masangwi told a rally in Blantyre that Mutharika follows the decisions which the first lady makes.

Masangwi who is Member of Parliament for Blantyre City East also accused the first lady of being obsessed with power.

However, presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalirani told the radio station that the Chilima Movement is confused.

The Chilima Movement was formed to push Mutharika to retire and allow Vice President Saulos Chilima to become the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate in 2019 elections.

Mutharika however maintained that he will seek re-election next year and he encouraged anyone looking to become DPP president to challenge him at the partys convention.

Chilima responded by announcing that he will leave the DPP and will not contest for any position at the partys convention. He also said he will reveal his plans soon.