Men in Black: Bullets invade Lilongwe in hot suits

A week ago Nyasa Big Bullets caused a stir on social media after they arrived in Karonga on a hired Malawi Defence Force (MDF) plane ahead of their Super League tie with Karonga United.

And on Thursday, the Blantyre based giants stormed the social media again after they arrived in Lilongwe all swagged up in black suits ahead of their Airtel Top 8 semifinal clash with rivals Be Forward Wanderers.

This type of dressing has attracted positive comments from soccer loving Malawians who have paid special tribute to owners of the team Nyasa Manufacturing Company (NMC).

Mzuzu University Associate Lecturer, Emmanuel Lawyer, who once worked for Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) as a sports reporter said: “The People’s Team living to its billing now. International standards.”

Another soccer analyst Kimu Kamau said NMC is indeed setting a good example which is worth emulating.

NMC took over the ownership of the club from supporters as part of commercialization drive.