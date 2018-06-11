Jeffrey taunts Chilima: Says he is afraid of losing

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary Grezeldar Jeffery yesterday ridiculed Vice President Saulos Chilima over his decision to not contest for any position at the DPP convention.

Speaking when President Peter Mutharika presided over the ground breaking for the Tsangano-Mwanza-Neno road in Ntcheu on Sunday, Jeffrey said some people have left the DPP even though the party has organised a convention.

Without mentioning Chilima, Jeffrey said the people who have dumped DPP know that Mutharika would win at the convention.

“Amati akufuna convention tangowaona mkati mwa bwalo athawa adziwa kuti bwana mukawagogogda, mukawanyenyanya (They wanted a convention but before the date of the indaba they have run away, they know Mutharika will crush them),” said Jeffrey.

Chilima last week announced that he will leave the DPP. This followed calls by the Chilima Movement which wanted the vice president to challenge Mutharika at the DPP convention.

In his speech, Chilima said corruption is worsening. He added that there is also nepotism, cronyism and regionalism hence opportunities are a reserve for those with tribal connections.

But on Sunday, Jeffrey said corrupt people are the ones who have left the party. She urged Chilima to mention names so that corrupt people who are remaining in the party should follow him out of the DPP.

“Onse amene anali a corruption atichoka kale panopa… Ndiye mwina asiyakonso azinzawo. Ndiye ife angotitchulira anthuwo azitsatana azipita, chifukwa akudziwana. Chifukwa sungangotchula nkhani ya corruption anthuwo usakuwadziwa. (All corrupt people have left DPP. Maybe they have left their friends in the party. They should mention the other corrupt people because they know each other. A person cannot say there is corruption without knowing those indulging in the vice),” said Jeffrey.