Devotion: Never listen to the devils

John 8:44 “You people are from your father the devil, and you want to do what your father desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not uphold the truth, because there is no truth in him. Whenever he lies, he speaks according to his own nature, because he is a liar and the father of lies.”

Never have conversation with demons asking them lots of questions and listening to them. This is not consistent with the Word. Jesus told us to cast demons(Matthews 10:8) not to have conversations with them.

Demons never speak the truth. They have accused faithful people and say they are adulterous. People have listened to them and started believing that a brother or sister is an adulterer. Have accused some believers of practicing witchcraft and people have believed them.

Devils may accuse you that you haven’t prayed or fasted enough to get the answers. They may accuse you of lacking faith to achieve certain results. He may accuse you of sins you committed way back and you obtained forgiveness already.

Don’t listen to him. Sometimes you need to remind him that you are a child of God and cannot be condemned(Romans 8:1). Tell him that even Judas the thief would cast out devils, what about you a child of God. Tell him Thomas the man whose faith was small,could raise the dead, what about you a child of God full of faith. Don’t let him accuse you of anything. He is a liar.

Devil is the accuser of the brethren.Rev 12:10 “I heard a loud voice in heaven, saying, “Now is come the salvation, the power, and the Kingdom of our God, and the authority of his Christ; for the accuser of our brothers has been thrown down, who accuses them before our God day and night.”

No Christian should be accused because of a revelation of a demon. Only do what the Word says. No doctrine should be drawn from demons. Doctrine should be from the Word of God. 2 Timothy 3:16-17 ” All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: That the man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished to all good works.”

As a Christian, spend much time listening to the Word. Don’t spend hours and hours listening to conversations of demons. They will fill you with lies and fear. Your Christian life will start going down without your knowledge.

Remember, both faith and fear come by what we hear. If you are hearing the Word of God, you have faith(Rom 10:17). If you listen to demons, fear attacks you and its results. Some Christians today are suffering because of spending much time meditating on words of demons. CHOOSE THE WORD OF GOD!!

Prayer

Thank you father because of your Word. I am superior to demons and every word and work of the enemy. I will never believe the lie of the devil, but will believe your Word which gives me life. In Jesus name. Amen

Prayer for the Week(Take a day to pray and fast)

-Effective Soul winning in all places we are represented.